So, with all of the news about Coronavirus out there, a number of sick folks are coming in wondering whether it’s possible they could have this new, potentially deadly virus.

Odds are no, but that doesn’t mean certain people shouldn’t have coronavirus on their radar. More about that in a second.

Where do we stand right now?

As of Friday, the second confirmed case of coronavirus has been identified in the Unites States, with that patient hospitalized in Chicago, and reported to be in good condition after contracting the illness after a trip to Wuhan.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. to two.

Also, 63 people across the country are being monitored across the country after possible exposure. Off those 63, 11 have tested negative for the virus. That includes one suspected case in a person from Northern Colorado (who was one of the 11 who tested negative).

Worldwide, mainly in China, cases number more than 900, with at least 26 deaths. It’s thought the actual numbers are much higher.

So what are the criteria for suspecting Coronavirus in someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms? At this point, it’s pretty straightforward.:

In someone who develops flu like symptoms, including things such as fever, aches, and cough, the screening question are essentially:

In the two weeks prior to getting sick, did you travel to/from Wuhan? (Actually travel to or from anywhere in China would raise a red flag.) or…

Did you have direct contact with anyone who is actively being investigated for Coronavirus? “Direct” defined as six feet or closer.

If this is the case, health officials say don’t just show up at the ER or a clinic, but phone ahead so preparations could be made. That would mean not having you sit around in the waiting room, but straight into an isolated area with a mask and other protective measures.

Then, if screening raises suspicion, testing of blood and respiratory samples would be done and sent to the CDC in Atlanta.

The testing only takes about 4-6 hours, but is only available at the CDC. It’s hoped testing materials can be distributed to all states for local use within the next 3-6 weeks.

In any case for all respiratory illnesses, use your smarts:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Please. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.



