(AP) – Colorado State University is expected to open a research center this spring to study the chemical compounds in marijuana and hemp. The Denver Post reports that the announcement Thursday comes after the university received a $1.5 million donation from a company that makes products out of CBD, a popular cannabis compound with unproven health claims.
University officials say the money would be used to fund research, cover operating costs and purchase equipment.
The center would allow faculty and students to study the formulation of compounds in cannabis plants, including CBD and the intoxicating chemical THC.
