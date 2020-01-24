



DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado sports fan have a lot to be excited about in 2020, from the Colorado Avalanche playing an outdoor game at Falcon Field to Larry Walker being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. CBS4 is rounding out some of the most anticipated sporting events coming up in 2020.

Feb. 15, 2020: NHL Stadium Series

The Avalanche will be taking to the ice against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. This is the second time one of the NHL’s outdoor games is being played at a military service academy. In 2018, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs faced each other at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

March-April 2020: Local Representation At March Madness?

There is a very good chance the University of Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team could be making an appearance at the Big Dance this year. Right now the Buffs are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. Selection Sunday will take place on March 15.

April: Broncos Fans Find Out When They’ll Be Booking Trips To Vegas

The Broncos will be playing their first-ever game in Las Vegas in 2020. Their AFC West opponents the Raiders are moving out of Oakland and to their new home in Nevada. In mid-April the 2020 NFL regular season schedule will be announced and the Broncos will find out when they’ll get their first game in Vegas.

April 23: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Ski legend from Vail Lindsey Vonn will be one of six sports figures who are being inducted into the 2020 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The other inductees include Bob Gebhard, Alonzo Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller, and Erin Popovich. Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan MacKinnon will also be honored as the 2019 Female and Male Athlete of the Year. Tickets for the 56th annual banquet in Denver are $200.

July 26: Larry Walker Enshrined in National Baseball Hall of Fame

There will be a healthy dose of black and purple in attendance in Cooperstown as the former outfield sensation Larry Walker will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his career, Walker hit .313, had 383 home runs, 1311 RBI, stole 126 bases and had 913 walks. To be selected to the Hall of Fame a player must garner 75% of the votes from baseball writers around the country.

Walker garnered 76.6% of the vote in his final year of eligibility, and becomes the first Rockies player ever to make the Hall.

September: Ed McCaffrey’s Debut As A College Football Coach

Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey will be taking the field for the first time as head coach of an NCAA football team when the University of Northern Colorado Bears play their first game in September. McCaffrey most recently was the football coach at Valor Christian High School and in 2018 led that team to a 5A state high school title. The Bears first game will be against Fort Lewis College.

September: CU vs. CSU in Fort Collins

The Buffs and the Rams will be facing off at Canvas Stadium for their first football games of the 2020 season. 2019 was the last installment of the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High in Denver, where the Buffs won 52-31. This will also be the first game that Steve Addazio will take the field as the Rams head football coach. The two in-state rivals won’t go head-to-head after this game until 2023.

September 2020: Drew Lock Starts His First Week 1 Game

Young gunslinger Drew Lock won over Broncos fans by winning four of his first five starts after taking over the offense late in the 2019 regular season. He became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start and was honored with rookie of the week honors. Broncos fans are hoping that Lock will be the luck that the Broncos need to lead them to a winning season for the first time since Peyton Manning called it a career, and — barring any unexpected developments — it all starts in Week 1.