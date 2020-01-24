DENVER (CBS4)– Some good news in what’s been a difficult week for the Rockies. Shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract.
The contract buys out the final two years of arbitration for Story. The deal comes two weeks after failing to reach a deal in salary arbitration. The Rockies offered Story $10.75 million, $750,000 less than his ask of $11.5 million.
Last season, Story set career highs in runs, batting average, and on-base percentage, while earning $5 million.
Story recorded 35 home runs and 23 steals in 2019, making him only the second shortstop in Major League history with multiple 30-20 seasons.