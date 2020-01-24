Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– At least one child has died in Colorado from the flu so far this flu season. More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized across the state for the flu.
Influenza B and Influenza A H1N1 are the predominant strain.
This year’s vaccine is only about 58 percent effective for B/Victoria, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Jan. 4.