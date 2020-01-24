  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche Warning, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Colorado News


(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is issuing a warning about the risk for avalanches this weekend. In the last week, seven people have been caught in separate avalanches in Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

CAIC calls the avalanche risk considerable with dangerous avalanche conditions. Officials said small storms can actually create bigger slides.

(credit: CAIC)

According to CAIC, east and southeast facing slopes are particularly vulnerable to an avalanche.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Across Colorado, people have triggered 49 avalanches this month. On Saturday, a woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in Ouray County that triggered an avalanche.

Comments

Leave a Reply