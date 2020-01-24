Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is issuing a warning about the risk for avalanches this weekend. In the last week, seven people have been caught in separate avalanches in Colorado.
(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is issuing a warning about the risk for avalanches this weekend. In the last week, seven people have been caught in separate avalanches in Colorado.
CAIC calls the avalanche risk considerable with dangerous avalanche conditions. Officials said small storms can actually create bigger slides.
According to CAIC, east and southeast facing slopes are particularly vulnerable to an avalanche.
Across Colorado, people have triggered 49 avalanches this month. On Saturday, a woman was killed in an ice climbing accident in Ouray County that triggered an avalanche.