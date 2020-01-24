  • CBS4On Air

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The death of a Florida man in Breckenridge in November 2019 has been ruled a homicide. Brendan Rye was strangled.

Rye, 29, was found after a fight between him and his roommate, Miles Tovar, 35.

Brendan Rye (credit: Breckenridge Police Department)

Police in Breckenridge responded to reports of gunshots and found Tovar with a gunshot to the right thigh. Rye was unconscious and rushed to the hospital where he died.

Tovar claims the strangulation was in self defense.

