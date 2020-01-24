  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs


(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the best cafes in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

The Aurora area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in February, and second most in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Total affected businesses at Aurora-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 3% in January over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 8% in February.

Jubilee Roasting Co.

First on the list is Jubilee Roasting CoLocated at 1452 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, it is the highest-rated cafe in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.

The French Press

Next up is Heather Gardens’ The French Press, situated at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 862 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Habibi Lounge

Dam East-West’s Habibi Lounge, located at 3124 S. Parker Road, Unit D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hookah bar and cafe 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews.

New Day Cafe

New Day Cafe in Park Villas is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5001 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments

Leave a Reply