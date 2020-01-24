NFL’s Scouts Take: Former Colorado Buffaloes Steven Montez, Davion Taylor at Senior BowlThe Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama is where the top college football players display their talent in front of NFL coaches and scouts in hopes to improve their stock for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos Von Miller, Courtland Sutton Represent Orange & Blue In 2020 Pro BowlTwo Denver Broncos are enjoying the Florida sun this week. Von Miller and Courtland Sutton are in Orlando representing the orange and blue in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Odd Couple: Larry Walker, Derek Jeter Take Different Routes To HallLarry Walker, a youth hockey player who took up baseball at age 16, was elected in his 10th and final try on the baseball writers' ballot, making it with just six votes more than the 75% required.

AP Source: Gary Kubiak To Be Hired As Minnesota Vikings Offensive CoordinatorThe Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.

Nuggets Struggle With Key Players Injured, Lose Big To RocketsMichael Porter Jr. missed the game with back tightness and Mason Plumlee was out of the lineup with a cuboid injury in his right foot. Paul Millsap missed his eighth consecutive game. Gary Harris was out for a fifth straight game, and Jamal Murray missed his fourth straight game.