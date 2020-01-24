(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the best cafes in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
The Aurora area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in February, and second most in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Total affected businesses at Aurora-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 3% in January over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 8% in February.
Jubilee Roasting Co.
First on the list is Jubilee Roasting Co. Located at 1452 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, it is the highest-rated cafe in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.
The French Press
Next up is Heather Gardens’ The French Press, situated at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 862 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Habibi Lounge
Dam East-West’s Habibi Lounge, located at 3124 S. Parker Road, Unit D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hookah bar and cafe 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews.
New Day Cafe
New Day Cafe in Park Villas is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5001 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.