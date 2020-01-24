



– A Denver County judge has accepted the plea agreement for the dump truck driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bicycle in Denver last summer. Alexis Bounds was riding in a designated bike lane when she died.

“It’s an injustice to my daughter and to cyclists,” said Alexis’s mother Peggy Boardman.

The Boardmans left the Denver County courtroom with no sense of peace or justice for the death of their daughter Alexis, 37.

“He’s going to get his 200 hours of community service and no jail time,” said Peggy.

“Two hundred hours is not much, when you look at it in the whole thing, it may sound like it, but…,” said Alexis’s stepfather Roger Boardman, shaking his head.

On July 24, 2019, David Anton was driving a dump truck when police say he made a sudden right turn, hitting and killing Alexis who was riding in the bike lane.

“Careless driving resulting in death was the wrong charge and that’s what this court was based on today,” said Peggy.

Alexis leaves behind her husband Teddy. The two met when they were just 15 years old, and had been married for 12 years. She also leaves behind two boys, just 1 and 5 years old.

“Her children will never get to be with their mother again and celebrate events and talk to their mother on the phone, they’ll never see or talk to their mother again,” said Peggy.

The loss for Alexis’s family is felt every day.

“I miss being able to hold her, and hug her and tell her that I love her, to talk to her, to see her beautiful smile,” said Peggy.

The search for both justice and peace continues.

“If you’re out there riding your bike and you’re run down and killed, the offender’s going to walk. There’s no justice for the victim it’s all about the offender,” she said.