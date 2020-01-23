  • CBS4On Air

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one semi truck was involved in a crash on Vail Pass in snowy conditions at midday on Thursday and authorities closed westbound Interstate 70 as a result. Colorado’s mountains have experienced numerous snow events including up to 9 inches of snow in the last day and a half and more snow is falling now.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The closure went into place at approximately 12:15 p.m.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Many roads in the high country are snowpacked and icy.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

To get road reports from the Colorado Department of Transportation, go to cotrip.org call 511.

