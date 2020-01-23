Odd Couple: Larry Walker, Derek Jeter Take Different Routes To HallLarry Walker, a youth hockey player who took up baseball at age 16, was elected in his 10th and final try on the baseball writers' ballot, making it with just six votes more than the 75% required.

AP Source: Gary Kubiak To Be Hired As Minnesota Vikings Offensive CoordinatorThe Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.

Nuggets Struggle With Key Players Injured, Lose Big To RocketsMichael Porter Jr. missed the game with back tightness and Mason Plumlee was out of the lineup with a cuboid injury in his right foot. Paul Millsap missed his eighth consecutive game. Gary Harris was out for a fifth straight game, and Jamal Murray missed his fourth straight game.

Longmont Wrestling Team Competes To Pin Cancer For Second YearThe Longmont High School wrestling team is gearing up for a major competition.

Tensions Rise Between Nolan Arenado & Colorado RockiesOn the same day Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich pumped the brakes on a Nolan Arenado trade, the all-star third baseman broke his silence.