VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck that was transporting cases of beer crashed on Interstate 70 over Vail Pass in snowy conditions on Thursday. The crash appeared to have involved another semi truck as well.
Authorities closed westbound Interstate 70 for about two hours early Thursday afternoon while a cleanup effort took place. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
In addition to seriously damaging the back of the semi, the crash dumped cases of Miller Lite and broken bottles all over the highway.
Colorado’s mountains have experienced numerous snow events including up to 9 inches of snow in the last day and a half and more snow was falling Thursday afternoon. Many roads in the high country are snowpacked and icy.
To get road reports from the Colorado Department of Transportation, go to cotrip.org call 511.