DENVER (CBS4)– The high cost of living in Colorado is contributing to another issue: a teacher shortage in some school districts. The state has an estimated 3,000 unfilled teacher positions.
That’s even after teachers in some school districts, including Denver Public Schools, received pay raises.
At the state Capitol on Thursday, Rep. Rachel Zenzinger said she is working to attract teachers to Colorado and also make sure they can live here.
“We are experiencing quite a bit of issues with pay. But, we are also experiencing issues with support in the classroom. We are looking at cost of living, and how easy is it to teach in these areas that are very difficult to live in because their pay isn’t up with what it would cost to live there,” said Zenzinger.
One recent program offered loan forgiveness to teachers in areas where it was hard to fill positions. That program may be expanded this year.