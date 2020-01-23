ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect was shot at the Cornerstar Ranch apartments, on East Fremont Avenue, near South Parker Road and Arapahoe Road Wednesday night — and investigators are looking for another suspect who got away. Deputies were looking for a car thief when they found a stolen car with three people inside.
Deputies attempted to arrest the suspects. In the process, one suspect was shot. That suspect is in the hospital but investigators did not say whether that person was expected to survive. A second suspect in the car, a woman, was arrested. A third suspect, a man, was able to get away and deputies are searching for him. It’s not clear whether that suspect is armed.
Residents were asked to shelter in place as deputies searched for the third suspect.
One deputy suffered minor injuries during the confrontation with the suspects.
If you know anything about this case you’re asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.