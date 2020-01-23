BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama is where the top college football players display their talent in front of NFL coaches and scouts in hopes to improve their stock for the 2020 NFL Draft. The players participate in three practices culminating in the game on Saturday.

The only two local products to accept invitations to the Senior Bowl are former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez and outside linebacker Davion Taylor. Here’s an NFL’s scouts look at both players and where they are projected to end up in the draft.

Steven Montez, Quarterback, 6-4, 240 pounds

2019 Stats: 255-405, 63.0%, 2,808 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs

Strengths: Montez has the ideal size for the quarterback position. He displays good arm strength and is accurate in short and intermediate passes. He’s also a descent passer when scrambling outside the pocket and the football comes out of his hands well when he has a good foot set up.

Weaknesses: Montez’s accuracy is inconsistent, especially on deep passes. He also needs to improve on his pocket awareness and his footwork.

Projected Draft Position: 4th or 5th Round. Montez will be a backup quarterback with the hope that a franchise could develop him into a starter. He will be a good backup that can start two or three games during a season, if needed. He would be a good backup that you wouldn’t have to worry about in those starts and he could help you win those games. But, you do not want him start a full season (16 games).

Davion Taylor, Outside Linebacker, 6-4, 224 pounds

2019 Stats: 72 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 4 passes defended

Strengths: Taylor is a track athlete as he ran 10.51 in the 100-meter dash. He has good explosion as a tackler and has really good range. He does his best work in coverage in the curl to flat or short areas on the field. At the Senior Bowl, he is playing as the “Will” linebacker. The belief is Taylor will be used as a situational play at the NFL level, who could be a solid blitzer due to his speed and quickness. You can put him in the game and have him rush the passer from the outside or inside linebacker position. He will make an NFL roster and his money as a solid contributor on special teams.

Weaknesses: Taylor’s lateral movement is good but he has to improve his change of direction. He’s not the best in covering receivers and tight ends on vertical or “seam” routes. He does better in coverage when the receivers are in front of him. He’s still learning the game as he didn’t play football in high school.

Projected Draft Position: 5th or 6th Round. Taylor has tremendous upside, mainly due to his speed. He could be a solid special teams contributor with the outside chance that he could develop into a starter. He is similar to former Denver Broncos and current Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the combine in 2008 and was an undrafted free agent.