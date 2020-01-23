Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are currently struggling with some injuries to key players, but all signs point to a return to the NBA Playoffs this year. They’re currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, and big part of their success is the coaching of Michael Malone.
This week administrators of Denver International Airport announced that they invited Malone to be the new voice greeting arriving passengers at DIA.
In his greeting, Malone said Nuggets fans are some of the best in the NBA. He invited everyone to come see them play at the Pepsi Center where they are “battling for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.”