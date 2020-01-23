  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS News Special Report/Impeachment Trial Coverage
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets News


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are currently struggling with some injuries to key players, but all signs point to a return to the NBA Playoffs this year. They’re currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, and big part of their success is the coaching of Michael Malone.

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Valley View Casino Center on September 30, 2018 in San Diego.

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

This week administrators of Denver International Airport announced that they invited Malone to be the new voice greeting arriving passengers at DIA.

In his greeting, Malone said Nuggets fans are some of the best in the NBA. He invited everyone to come see them play at the Pepsi Center where they are “battling for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.”

https://twitter.com/DENAirport/status/1220013361024393217

Comments

Leave a Reply