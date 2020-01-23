



Marnee

Kelley-Mills,

– A second teenager has been murdered in Denver in less than 24 hours. The first homicide, which happened late Wednesday, involved a 17-year-old male on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue. Now a female Montbello high school student, identified by her family aswas killed on Troy Street, her brother arrested in her death.

Marnee Kelley-Mills was a student at Montbello Career and Technical High School. The school sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing that a student had died and that special resources for children who are struggling with the news are being made available.

On Thursday night, Denver police tweeted that Dershan Kelly, 25, was arrested on investigation of first-degree murder.

#DPD Update: an arrest has been made in the death investigation. Dershan Kelly, DOB: 9/9/1994 was arrested on investigation of first degree murder. Kelly is the brother of the victim in this case and no other suspects are being sought at this time. No additional information. https://t.co/bto8oI80A2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2020

Denver Police Cmdr. Mark Chuck said they received a call about 11 a.m. Thursday of a person in need of medical attention with cardiac arrest.

In tears, a woman who came to the scene told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger she was the victim’s best friend.

“She showed so much love for people she did not hold hate for anybody and for

something like this to happen is not OK,” she said.

Neighbors told CBS4 this is the second homicide to have taken place on that stretch of Troy Street in Denver in three years.

Among those who live on the block is Caroline Garrett, “I have lived here 22 years

and we never had any kind of issues like this go on as we had in the past three or four years

with young people being killed in the neighborhood.”

In Wednesday’s murder, the teenager was taken by car to a Denver Health urgent care facility, but died. Witnesses told CBS4 they believe the killing was gang related.