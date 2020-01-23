



— A heartbreaking question scrawled on a wall in the girls’ bathroom at Golden High School prompted an outpouring of encouraging responses.

“Is life worth all the bull****?” someone wrote on the cinder block wall in a blue pen. The anonymous message could have easily gone ignored, but instead it was soon surrounded with uplifting replies, written on colorful sticky notes.

Student Amanda Albrecht took photos the initial message and the inspiring replies, some of which were shared by her mother in a community Facebook group this week.

“…she was very touched when she saw it,” Pam O’Connor Albrecht told CBS4. “…she said that she was so proud of her classmates for how they responded and how they responded in such a positive way.”

“Yes because the people that care about you want you alive,” one person wrote.

“It always gets better! You just have to be willing to put in the effort! Be proud of yourself even when no one else is!” another wrote.

“Yes because we can learn from the negative moments. Also at the end there is light,” one note reads.

“Yes, because nothing lasts forever. Tears & pain are going to help you be strong I promise,” another stated.

Others shared simple things that bring them joy — like books, music, friends, family and even candy.

Albrecht told her mother the wall of sticky notes keeps growing — and a teacher posted an additional message asking the school facilities employees not to take them down.

“… its very inspiring!!!” Albrecht’s mom told CBS4.

RELATED: Parents Who Lost Son To Suicide Hope to Save Others

We have reached out to Jeffco Public Schools but are still waiting for a response from officials.

Additional Resources

SUICIDE HOTLINE: 1.844.493.8255 or text TALK to 38255

Colorado Crisis Services

Robbie’s Hope Foundation