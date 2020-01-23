  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Two Denver Broncos are enjoying the Florida sun this week. Von Miller and Courtland Sutton are in Orlando representing the orange and blue in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Plenty of Broncos fans were in attendance for the Pro Bowl practice on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Sutton and Miller took the time to sign autographs and even take some selfies with fans. Miller also tossed an autographed football to one lucky fun.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos catches a ball as he warms up before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

This is Miller’s eighth Pro Bowl, so he’s also spending some time passing on knowledge to younger pass rushers. Today, he went through some drills with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday.

Romi Bean

