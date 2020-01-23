Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Two Denver Broncos are enjoying the Florida sun this week. Von Miller and Courtland Sutton are in Orlando representing the orange and blue in the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Plenty of Broncos fans were in attendance for the Pro Bowl practice on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Sutton and Miller took the time to sign autographs and even take some selfies with fans. Miller also tossed an autographed football to one lucky fun.
This is Miller’s eighth Pro Bowl, so he’s also spending some time passing on knowledge to younger pass rushers. Today, he went through some drills with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon.
The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday.