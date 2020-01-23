



– The Denver metro area has not measured precipitation since Dec. 28 when nearly 3 inches of snow fell in Denver. Since then, the mountains have experienced numerous snow events including up to 9 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Most ski areas in Colorado were reporting between 2 and 9 inches of snow early Thursday morning.

Additional light snow will fall during the day on Thursday with up to 2 inches of additional accumulation in the mountains. Lingering snow showers will also be possible on Friday and Saturday with 1 to 5 inches total over the next few days.

Meanwhile, bone dry weather will continue for Denver and the Front Range with no chance for snow (or rain!) until early next week. Despite the lack of moisture in the metro area in nearly a month, Denver is still slightly above normal with snow this season thanks to all the snow back in October and November.

A slight change in the weather pattern should bring Denver and the Front Range at least a small chance for rain and snow early next week. A few rain showers look to be possible Monday afternoon followed by a few snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. At this time, it looks like very little if any snow accumulation for lower elevations.