(CBS4) – A 39-year-old man is under arrest after smashing a minivan into a bank and a gas station convenience store on Thursday morning. It happened at 3:30 a.m. in Jefferson County at the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Coal Mine Avenue and the suspect was identified as Andrew Jones.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said the suspect wasn’t hurt and when he was arrested he had several bags of junk food he had taken from the Sinclair convenience store shelves. As part of their investigation they are going to see if he may have been under the influence.
“He didn’t actually get away with anything because he’s in custody. He was not able to take away anything from the bank, I’m not even sure he tried, he did remove some items from the convenience store like, possibly some drinks, there’s broken glass on the ground, batteries, all those items are left behind as well,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Fulton.
Later in the morning on Thursday crime tape was blocking off the entrance to the gas station, which was damaged.
The bank was also damaged, but it’s not clear how badly.