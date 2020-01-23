Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and an Adams County patrol car. Investigators responded to the 5600 block of Federal Boulevard around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said the deputy was responding to a burglary when they hit the male pedestrian. The name and age of the victim has not been released.
It’s unclear if the collision was captured on dash cam video. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office do not wear body cameras.