ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and an Adams County patrol car. Investigators responded to the 5600 block of Federal Boulevard around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

A male pedestrian was killed Thursday night in a collision with an Adams County patrol car.

Investigators said the deputy was responding to a burglary when they hit the male pedestrian. The name and age of the victim has not been released.

(credit: CBS)

It’s unclear if the collision was captured on dash cam video. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office do not wear body cameras.

 

 

