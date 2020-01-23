DENVER (CBS4) – A second teenager has been murdered in Denver in less than 24 hours. The first homicide, which happened late Wednesday, involved a 17-year-old male on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue. Now a female Montbello high school student has been killed on Troy Street.
The girl was a student at Montbello Career and Technical High School. The school sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing that a student had died and that special resources for children who are struggling with the news are being made available.
Denver police spokesman Cmdr. Mark Chuck said they received a call about 11 a.m. Thursday of a person in need of medical attention with cardiac arrest. The female was dead at the scene and the police say the circumstances are suspicious.
Neighbors told CBS4 this is the second homicide to have taken place on that stretch of Troy Street in Denver in three years.
In Wednesday’s murder, the teenager was taken by car to a Denver Health urgent care facility, but died. Witnesses told CBS4 they believe the killing was gang related.