DENVER (CBS4) – A second teenager has been murdered in Denver in less than 24 hours. The first homicide, which happened late Wednesday, involved a 17-year-old male on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue. Now a girl in Montbello has been killed on Troy Street.
A friend of the girl who died said she was a student studying to become a dermatologist.
Denver police spokesman Cmdr. Mark Chuck said they received a call about 11 a.m. Thursday of a person in need of medical attention with cardiac arrest. The female was dead at the scene and the police say the circumstances are suspicious.
Neighbors told CBS4 this is the second homicide to have taken place on that stretch of Troy Street in Denver in three years.
In Wednesday’s murder, the teenager was taken by car to a Denver Health urgent care facility, but died. Witnesses told CBS4 they believe the killing was gang related.