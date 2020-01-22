



The Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports another sighting of wolves in Colorado. They say new evidence shows the wolf pack lives in northwest Colorado.

Officers investigated an animal carcass on Jan. 19 in the northwest corner of Moffat County. They say large wolf-like tracks surrounded the body.

Officers say they heard distinct howls in the area.

“Right after our two officers heard the howls from the wolves, they used binoculars to observe approximately six wolves about two miles from the location of the carcass,” said JT Romatzke, Northwest Region Manager for CPW.

The officers say the tracks appear to have been made by at least six animals.

“This is a historic sighting. While lone wolves have visited our state periodically including last fall, this is very likely the first pack to call our state home since the 1930s,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “I am honored to welcome our canine friends back to Colorado after their long absence.”

The gray wolf is protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Killing a wolf can result in federal charges, including a $100,000 fine and a year in prison, per offense, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The public is urged to contact CPW immediately and fill out a report if they see or hear wolves or find evidence of any wolf activity in Colorado.

Colorado voters will decide in the fall whether to reintroduce wolves into the state.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office announced on Jan. 6 proponents gathered enough signatures to get Initiative 107 — “Restoration of Gray Wolves” — on the 2020 General Election ballot.

As it stands, the initiative specifies that reintroduction would happen on BLM land in western Colorado where it is more abundant and would include a fund to reimburse ranchers if livestock was killed.

