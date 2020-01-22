Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Residents near South Parker Road and South Chambers Way were placed on shelter in place after Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies encountered a stolen vehicles with three suspects inside. Deputies responded to the IMT Cornerstar Ranch Apartments.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say deputies were looking for a car thief. When deputies found the suspect, two others were with him inside the car.

Officials first said the suspect shot at deputies, and the deputies shot back. About 30 minutes later, officials said the suspects did not fire at deputies.

One deputy was hurt during an arrest of one of the suspects. During the altercation, the suspect was shot. That suspect was hospitalized.

A second suspect, a female, is in custody.

Officials are looking for the third suspect only described as a male.

