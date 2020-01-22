ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Residents near South Parker Road and South Chambers Way were placed on shelter in place after Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies encountered a stolen vehicles with three suspects inside. Deputies responded to the IMT Cornerstar Ranch Apartments.
Officials say deputies were looking for a car thief. When deputies found the suspect, two others were with him inside the car.
@ArapahoeSO deputies looking for alleged car thief near 16363 E. Fremont. Earlier, when deputies confronted him and 2 others in a car, the suspects fired. Deputies shot back, hitting 1. 2nd arrested. Neighbors urged to shelter in place during search for 3rd. #autotheft
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 23, 2020
Officials first said the suspect shot at deputies, and the deputies shot back. About 30 minutes later, officials said the suspects did not fire at deputies.
One deputy was hurt during an arrest of one of the suspects. During the altercation, the suspect was shot. That suspect was hospitalized.
A second suspect, a female, is in custody.
#autotheft update: Suspects did not fire at deputies. One deputy suffered minor injuries during attempt to arrest suspects. 2 of 3 suspects in custody. 3rd at large. Neighbors still urged to shelter in place during search. No more info to be released due to active investigation.
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 23, 2020
Officials are looking for the third suspect only described as a male.