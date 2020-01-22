(HOODLINE) – Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On Jan. 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tết, the first day of the Lunar New Year — and spring — for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialities that include dưa hành (pickled spring onions), bánh chưng (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.
If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Aurora, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
Golden Saigon
Topping the list is Golden Saigon. Located at 2648 S. Parker Road in East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park, it is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 530 reviews on Yelp.
Top Pho
Next up is North Aurora’s Top Pho, situated at 11697 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Pho Peoria
Village East’s Pho Peoria, located at 1695 Peoria St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews.
Pho 99
Pho 99 in Expo Park is another go-to, with four stars out of 312 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1080 S. Havana St. to see for yourself.
Nom Nom Asian Grill
Over in Jewell Heights – Hoffman Heights, check out Nom Nom Asian Grill, which has earned four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 13700 E. Colfax Ave., Suite I.
Article provided by Hoodline.