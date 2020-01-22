  • CBS4On Air

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say multiple agencies are responding to an unknown situation on the Interstate 70 frontage road near Ward.

(credit: CBS)

Images from Copter4 show multiple police vehicles surrounding a white convertible with a red top. One officer was searching the trunk and appeared to dust the passenger door for fingerprints.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Porsche Boxster was stolen out of Denver and was seen traveling through Wheat Ridge, Golden, Jefferson County and Morrison.

(credit: CBS)

Deputies say the suspect driver is on the run. They describe her as a white woman with brown hair with a tattoo on her left hand.

(credit: CBS)

They say she was seen with a large blue gym bag. They say to call 911 if you see her

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

