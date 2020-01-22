Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say multiple agencies are responding to an unknown situation on the Interstate 70 frontage road near Ward.
Images from Copter4 show multiple police vehicles surrounding a white convertible with a red top. One officer was searching the trunk and appeared to dust the passenger door for fingerprints.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Porsche Boxster was stolen out of Denver and was seen traveling through Wheat Ridge, Golden, Jefferson County and Morrison.
Deputies say the suspect driver is on the run. They describe her as a white woman with brown hair with a tattoo on her left hand.
They say she was seen with a large blue gym bag. They say to call 911 if you see her
Police are asking people to avoid the area.