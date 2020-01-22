DENVER (CBS4) — The Lumineers will return to Colorado for an “epic arena tour” and perform at Coors Field on Aug. 29. The Lumineers call Denver their hometown and are celebrating their new album, “III,” with a wide array of artists including Mt. Joy, Shakey Graves, Jade Bird, Daniel Rodriguez and Gregory Alan Isakov.
We’ll be heading out on tour with our fellow Colorado friends @thelumineers and @drodriguezmuse for a stretch of shows later this year. So stoked about this tour! Tickets go on sale January 31st at 10am, local time. pic.twitter.com/SZhe0Ecnie
— Gregory Alan Isakov (@GregoryAIsakov) January 22, 2020
Limited packages are available now exclusively through www.cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour. Each concert ticket purchased online includes a copy of the band’s new album, III.
Presale tickets will begin Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time for members of The Lumineers Big Parade Fan Club. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 27 at noon, through Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
In 2019 we released an album and a film.. and we began touring on III. So grateful to our fans for supporting us and the music, so much more to come in 2020. – The Lumineers #TheLumineers pic.twitter.com/1kAhsmBtaD
— The Lumineers (@thelumineers) January 2, 2020
Ticket sales for the general public will begin Friday, Jan. 31. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, visit thelumineers.com/tour-dates.