Filed Under:Coors Field, Denver News, Lumineers


DENVER (CBS4) — The Lumineers will return to Colorado for an “epic arena tour” and perform at Coors Field on Aug. 29. The Lumineers call Denver their hometown and are celebrating their new album, “III,” with a wide array of artists including Mt. Joy, Shakey Graves, Jade Bird, Daniel Rodriguez and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Limited packages are available now exclusively through www.cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour. Each concert ticket purchased online includes a copy of the band’s new album, III.

Presale tickets will begin Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time for members of The Lumineers Big Parade Fan Club. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 27 at noon, through Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.

Ticket sales for the general public will begin Friday, Jan. 31.  For complete details and remaining ticket availability, visit thelumineers.com/tour-dates.

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites perform as The Lumineers perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 16, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Comments

Leave a Reply