



The Longmont High School wrestling team is gearing up for a major competition. Next week, they will be competing against two rival teams, not just for a win, but to raise money for cancer.

“I’m sure nobody would look at me and know that I raise money for cancer research and stuff like that,” said Logan Novara, a junior on the team.

While Novara hasn’t been personally impacted by cancer, Logan realized, through the national nonprofit Pin Cancer, he didn’t have to be personally impacted to help. Logan and his teammates could wrestle their way to a cure.

“I’m sure there are plenty of kids with cancer that would like to be in my position and wrestle,” Logan said. “I want there to be a cure one day so they can come out here and live their dreams.”

CBS4 met Logan in 2019 when he set up his first Pin Cancer match with a rival school. This year, Logan recruited two schools. All three are coming together for a full day of competition next week to raise money for Pin Cancer.

Longmont is hosting the event which will take place next Thursday, Jan. 30.

While the team hopes to get as many people to the match to support the cause, you don’t have to attend to donate. For more information, click here.