  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Fernando Mendoza, Lake County News, Lake County Sheriff


LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three women who accused former Lake County Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza of sexual harassment have received a settlement from the department. The women were Lake County employees at the time of the harassment and will receive $875,000. 

Fernando Mendoza (credit: Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

“He was very demeaning towards myself and all women. He definitely manipulated the environment and it was controlled that everything had to be on his terms,” said Nicole Garner, one of the victims.

Mendoza was fired after the complaints were brought against him and the ensuing sexual harassment investigation led to discovery of Mendoza’s manipulation of his teenage step-daughter in 2012, according to prosecutors with the 5th Judicial District District Attorney’s Office.

Fernando Mendoza (credit: CBS)

Mendoza was indicted by a grand jury of seven counts in December of 2017 and faced the possibility of life in prison. A year later he was convicted on two of the charges – Attempt to Commit First Degree Aggravated Incest, a felony, and Attempt to Commit Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification – by a jury.

(credit: CBS)

“I did not know that that was happening, but he is a predator. So that part of it… I wasn’t surprised,” Garner told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Her attorney, Nicholas Lutz, said this settlement sends a message that employers need to take sexual harassment seriously. Garner hopes her story will encourage other victims, both women and men, to speak up.

(credit: CBS)

“You are not alone. There are resources you can use, there are places you can reach for help when you’re ready.”

CBS4 reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for comment but has not heard back.

Dominic Garcia

Comments

Leave a Reply