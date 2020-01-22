Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a former Colorado ski company executive to six years in prison for stealing equipment and merchandise from the company and reselling the gear online for more than a decade. The Aspen Times reports that former Aspen Skiing Company executive Derek Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony theft in November.
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a former Colorado ski company executive to six years in prison for stealing equipment and merchandise from the company and reselling the gear online for more than a decade. The Aspen Times reports that former Aspen Skiing Company executive Derek Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony theft in November.
Prosecutors say the 52-year-old stole skis, snowboards and other gear between 2010 and 2018. Authorities say his 48-year-old wife oversaw the sale and shipping of the stolen equipment through eBay.
Prosecutors say she pleaded guilty to felony theft in December and has yet to be sentenced.
RELATED: Jason Kawaguchi Charged With Felony Theft, Accused Of Stealing Skis
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)