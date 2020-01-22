Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a boy was dropped off at a southwest Denver urgent care and later died. Officers were called to the Federico F. Peña Southwest Urgent Care on South Federal Boulevard before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear how the boy was injured, but police are calling this a homicide investigation.
Detectives are working to determine where the crime took place. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).