DENVER (CBS4)– Students from around Colorado traveled to the state Capitol on Wednesday to talk about affordable college. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, also known as COSI, helps students who may not be able to afford college.
Students talked to lawmakers about a proposed Senate bill that will help increase funding for COSI.
One student said getting a degree would not have been possible without the scholarship.
“This means an education. This means a chance at having a future for my kids and myself. It means showing other people anything is possible no matter how hard somethings may seem,” said Community College of Denver student Kelly Shanley.
Shanley will be graduating this spring with an associate degree in communications.