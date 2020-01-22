  • CBS4On Air

Christopher Poot-Baca, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver jury found 20-year-old Christopher Poot-Baca guilty of robbing an 81-year-old woman as she waited for her RTD bus. Officials say it happened Jan. 14, 2019, the woman’s birthday.

Christopher Poot-Baca (credit: Denver)

Poot-Baca severely fractured the woman’s kneecap after he grabbed the woman’s purse and lunch box. She resisted, but the man shoved her to the ground.

Poot-Baca then used her credit cards for online shopping, and also tried to buy Air Jordan shoes at a store in Lakewood.

He was charged with robbery of an at-risk person, identity theft and criminal possession of a financial device.

He will be sentenced on March 20.

