DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver jury found 20-year-old Christopher Poot-Baca guilty of robbing an 81-year-old woman as she waited for her RTD bus. Officials say it happened Jan. 14, 2019, the woman’s birthday.
Poot-Baca severely fractured the woman’s kneecap after he grabbed the woman’s purse and lunch box. She resisted, but the man shoved her to the ground.
Poot-Baca then used her credit cards for online shopping, and also tried to buy Air Jordan shoes at a store in Lakewood.
He was charged with robbery of an at-risk person, identity theft and criminal possession of a financial device.
He will be sentenced on March 20.