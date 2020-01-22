DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Earle and his dog, Herman, decided Wednesday was a good day for a walk around Washington Park. Even though Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment had previously issued advisory for bad air quality.

“I think it’s a very nice day.”

He isn’t even concerned that Denver’s notorious brown cloud hangs overhead.

“It’s been here ever since I’ve been here, and I got here in 1968,” Earle said.

Dr. James Wilk at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital was born in Colorado, and he agrees.

“It was actually worse in the (19)70s before we had a lot of emissions control standards.”

He also says even though the darkest of dark times are over, Wednesday’s brown cloud still poses health risks.

“It can cause itchy eyes, nasal congestion, runny nose in just about anyone, but we’re really worried about particularly vulnerable populations. People with underlying heart disease, particularly people who may have emphysema, COPD, asthma, and small children,” Wilk said.

He says if you develop a cough or start wheezing you should see a doctor. He advises you probably shouldn’t workout outside.

“Rather work out in a gym or in your home.”

Earle and Herman seem to be doing okay and don’t plan on changing their routine.

“No, not really.”

The CDPHE has since lifted the advisory.

Wilk says the brown cloud may make you feel bad, but the greatest risk of illness right now is catching the flu so he recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t.