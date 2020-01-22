Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Lawmakers at the state Capitol discussed splitting up the 18th Judicial District. Right now, the district includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln Counties.
The proposal would be to split up the district and create the 23rd Judicial District. That new district would include Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties.
That would leave the entire 18th Judicial District for Arapahoe County.
Two-thirds of all lawmakers would have to approve putting the question of the new judicial district on the ballot for voters to decide.