(HOODLINE) – Looking to try out the finest nail salons in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent nail studios in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re in the market for a manicure or pedicure.
Paisley Salon and Spa
First on the list is Paisley Salon and Spa. Located at 15405 E. Briarwood Circle, Suite B10, the hair and beauty parlor is the highest-rated destination for nail services in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.
Footique Nail Spa
Next up is Pheasant Run’s Footique Nail Spa, situated at 16633 E. Smoky Hill Road. With 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the nail studio has proven to be a local favorite.
Snow White Beauty Studio
Delmar Parkway’s Snow White Beauty Studio, located at 1475 N. Kingston St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the salon that specializes in nails, eyebrow services and waxing 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews.
Base Coat Nail Salon
Last but not least is Base Coat Nail Salon, a nail parlor in North Aurora, with 4.5 stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 Dallas St., Suite 262, to give it a go for yourself.
Deciding when to check out the top outposts above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Aurora area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at health and beauty businesses grew to 12 per business on Saturdays, compared to 8 daily transactions on average for Tuesdays.
Article provided by Hoodline.