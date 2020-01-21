



– Witnesses say a woman caught on camera swerving and rolling her vehicle is lucky to be alive. It happened at 11 a.m. on Monday, along the Rockrimmon on-ramp as the driver attempted to merge onto Interstate 25.

Video captured by people in a vehicle behind her show the blue car swipe against the median on the left, then the guard rail on the right, before swerving back to the left and almost crashing into drivers on the interstate.

“She’s hitting barriers, and then we were like what’s going on. Then it seemed like she was just hitting the gas every so often, going faster and faster into the wall,” said Dionte Franklin who recorded the video.

Within seconds, the vehicle shoots off the right side of the highway, barely missing a guard rail, goes off the embankment and rolls at least twice.

The driver has been identified as Nicole McGraw. Amazingly she was not seriously injured, KKTV reported.

Franklin said they called 911, and were the first to get out and try to help McGraw. He stated that she smelled like alcohol.

“She wasn’t very concerned that she had just been in an accident. She was more concerned, she kept saying ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in so much legal trouble,’” said Franklin’s wife, Larisa Kelly.

KKTV reported alcohol is suspected in the crash. The driver was cited at the scene for causing the crash, but more charges could come once the results of her blood test come back.