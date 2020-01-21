



– A driver was caught on camera swerving from one side of the road to the other, as she attempted to merge onto Interstate 25. Video captured by people in a vehicle behind her show the blue car swipe against the median on the left, then the guard rail on the right, before swerving back to the left and almost crashing into drivers on the interstate.

“Oh, she’s about to go off the edge! Oh! Oh, [expletive]!” a man can be heard yelling in the video.

“Call 911!” a woman can be heard shouting.

Within seconds, the vehicle shoots off the right side of the highway, barely missing a guard rail, goes off the embankment and rolls at least twice.

Additional photos and videos show it land upside down.

The eyewitnesses say it happened at 11 a.m. on Monday, along the Rockrimmon on-ramp.

Amazingly, the woman behind the wheel was not seriously injured, KKTV reported. She was the only person in the vehicle.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” Dionte Franklin posted along with the video.

Franklin clarified that they did call 911, and were the first to get out and try to help the woman. He stated that she smelled like alcohol.

“The telephone was already ringing as we were screaming,” Franklin wrote. “We the first people there to drag her out and make sure no children were hurt.”

Franklin also said they tried to get her to pull over before the crash — and tried to keep others from getting too close.

“We had our hazard lights flashing and kept traffic behind us to keep them from getting hit,” he wrote.

KKTV reported that alcohol is suspected in the crash. The driver was cited at the scene for causing the crash, but more charges could come once the results of her blood test come back.