Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – For the second straight year, arguably the greatest Rockies player in franchise history will not sit in Cooperstown. Todd Helton was denied the Hall of Fame for the second straight year.
Last year, in his first year on the ballot, Helton garnered just 16.5%. Players need 75% of the vote to earn a spot in Cooperstown. Players are voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
In his career, Helton hit .316 with 369 home runs and 1406 RBI. He was an MLB All-Star five straight years from 2000-2004. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 1998.