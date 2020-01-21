Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Federal prosecutors are asking for the accused Planned Parenthood shooter to complete a new mental competency evaluation. Robert Dear faces 68 federal charges related to the November 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Colorado Springs.
In the attack, three people died including a Colorado Springs police officer. Nine others were injured.
Dear has been repeatedly found not competent to stand trial on the state charges, now such an evaluation is once again the issue, but in federal court.
Dear has been held most of the past four years at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo where the evaluations have taken place.