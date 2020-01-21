Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in Monday night’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings to reach the 30-goal mark for a third straight season. He joins Hall of Famer Joe Sakic as the only Avalanche players to record three straight seasons with at least 30 goals since the team relocated to Denver in 1995.
DENVER (CBS4) – Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in Monday night’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings to reach the 30-goal mark for a third straight season. He joins Hall of Famer Joe Sakic as the only Avalanche players to record three straight seasons with at least 30 goals since the team relocated to Denver in 1995.
The speedy forward said in the locker room after the game that it’s “nice to be on a really good team.”
“I think that makes it easy,” MacKinnon said.
Earlier this month MacKinnon was named Male Athlete of the Year by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. MacKinnon finished sixth in the NHL most valuable player voting last year and is currently third in the league with 72 points this season.
MacKinnon will be honored at the upcoming Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet which is scheduled for April 23.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)