  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News


DENVER (CBS4) – Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in Monday night’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings to reach the 30-goal mark for a third straight season. He joins Hall of Famer Joe Sakic as the only Avalanche players to record three straight seasons with at least 30 goals since the team relocated to Denver in 1995.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 7, 2020 in New York City.

Nathan MacKinnon at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 7. (credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The speedy forward said in the locker room after the game that it’s “nice to be on a really good team.”

“I think that makes it easy,” MacKinnon said.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on May 2, 2019

Nathan MacKinnon (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Earlier this month MacKinnon was named Male Athlete of the Year by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. MacKinnon finished sixth in the NHL most valuable player voting last year and is currently third in the league with 72 points this season.

MacKinnon will be honored at the upcoming Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet which is scheduled for April 23.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply