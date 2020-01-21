DENVER (CBS4) – The most comprehensive exhibition of Monet paintings in the U.S. is sold out at the Denver Art Museum. Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature was officially entirely sold as of Friday afternoon.
The exhibit brings together 124 original Monet works from across his career. The paintings come from 70 different lenders, in 15 countries. The show draws from a mix of public and private collections.
PHOTOS: Monet’s Impressionist Works Now On Display At Denver Art Museum
The show tracks the artists traditional beginning doing French landscapes, how he developed his impressionist technique, and moved from landscapes to figures.
The Monet exhibition will close on Feb. 2. The artwork will then be sent to Potsdam, Germany for a presentation opening at the Museum Barberini on Feb. 22.
LINK: More information about Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature
The Denver Art Museum has several other exhibits planned for this year including: Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom, Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington. Officials also plan to reopen the museum’s United Campus in June 2020.