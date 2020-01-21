Filed Under:Denver News, Martin Luther King Jr.


DENVER (CBS4)– Students attending school in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday morning. The kindergarten and first grade classes marched in their own Marade after Monday’s city-wide celebration of MLK Jr.

The students walked from Turtle Park to Montview Presbyterian Church where they performed “We Shall Overcome.”

Retired Denver County Judge Diane Briscoe spoke to the children about stepping up and doing what’s right.

“If you see someone bullying someone at school, stand up for what’s right. Tell the bully to stop and that is not right. Some times there is a cost to stand up for what’s right, than the bully might not like you either,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe went on to tell the children about how she became a judge and that the students could grow up to be anything they want to be.

Tens of thousands of Coloradans marched through Denver Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the 35th annual Marade.

