DENVER (CBS4)– Lucky’s Market is selling most of its stores in 10 states. Some stores in Colorado are included in that group.
Progressive Grocer and other trades report that 32 of 39 Lucky’s Market will be sold and 20 stores in Florida will close.
Lucky’s is based in Niwot; that location will remain open as will the North Boulder location. Stores in Longmont, South Boulder and Wheat Ridge and Denver’s Lowry location will close.
Kroger said it wanted to divest the stores. It’s unclear what will happen to 14 stores under construction, but it’s believed to be cancelled.
An amazingly poor report — you say not a single word about why Lucky’s Market is closing stores; even more bizarre is the statement: “Kroger said it wanted to divest the stores.”!