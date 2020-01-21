LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Lafayette considered a change to its policy on potbelly pigs Tuesday. The first reading of an ordinance aims to increase the number permitted at a home from one to two pigs.

Pet owners familiar with the species support the move because pigs like to live in pairs, but they also worry about restrictions on weight for the animal.

“Pigs are much easier to manage,” said Michelle Campbell, a pig owner. “Much easier to raise than a puppy.”

Her pig Pound Cake lives in her home along with two dogs. She says pigs are kind, affectionate, and intelligent. There are still misconceptions about the animal including that they bite or smell.

“They’re very motivated by food,” she said.

City Council asked their staff to present modifications to consider for the ordinance based on a request by a resident allowing two pigs. But the current policy requiring a weight limit of 100 lbs. and a maximum height of 22 inches is not up for review.

“That makes absolutely no sense at all,” Campbell said.

She understands a requirement for the height based on their shoulders but she doesn’t think a weight requirement is practical. She points out that her pig can better contain the same weight, 85 pounds, as one of her dogs. Pound Cake is smaller in height and width than the dog who weighs the same as him.

“That’s his couch, he has free run of the house,” she said. “He’s definitely part of the family.”

Pound Cake spends most of his time in the house, along with the dogs and the family. He even has his own room and a place to sleep upstairs in their home. But he also has space to move around and stay in the backyard if needed.

The council will have a second and final reading of the ordinance on Feb. 4 when they are expected to vote on the issue.

“The connection with us and him, it’s amazing and I didn’t think it was possible,” Campbell said. “You just need one and it will change your life forever and it did.”