By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Colorado News, Homicide, Kelly Gant, Kelly Turner, Olivia Gant


CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A $250,000 bond has been set for Kelly Turner. She is charged with the murder of her daughter Olivia Gant. Turner had claimed her daughter had a terminal illness and had raised money through GoFundMe and other means. Gant died in 2017.

Kelly Gant, a.k.a Kelly Turner (credit: Douglas County)

The daughter was also benefited by the Make-A-Wish foundation, police and fire departments.

Olivia Gant is seen in 2017 during the Make-A-Wish Foundation day dedicated to her.

Olivia Gant is seen in 2017 during the Make-A-Wish Foundation day dedicated to her. (credit: CBS)

In a Douglas County District Court hearing, Turner’s lawyer said they had 20 doctors lined up to counter the prosecution’s doctors.
Turner is also charged with theft, charitable fraud, forgery and attempt to influence a public servant.

The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.”

An arraignment has been set for Feb. 28.

