SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Caught in the act on camera, detectives in the high county say a Boulder man is responsible for stealing 70 pairs of skis from Arapahoe Basin and other Colorado resorts last year. Jason Kawaguchi has been charged with felony theft.
Investigators say Kawaguchi is the man behind a theft ring targeting skiers at Arapahoe Basin last year. He is accused of walking off with other people’s ski gear, something A-Basin surveillance cameras captured.
That video helped lead investigators to Kawaguchi’s home in Boulder. Armed with a search warrant, officers recovered dozens of stolen skis inside the home.
“The lengthy criminal investigation combined the efforts of security staff at the resorts, the Summit County Sheriff and Boulder County law enforcement,” District Attorney Bruce Brown told CBS4 Tuesday.
Brown said this should serve as a warning to other would be thieves in Colorado’s ski country.
“We are going to go after these suspects because we must protect the people coming here to ski country,” Brown said.
The 5th District Attorney’s Office has a special restitution program for people who have fallen victim of ski gear thefts.
Kawaguchi is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday in Summit County.