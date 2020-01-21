(HOODLINE) – Visiting South Platte, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an American-style diner to a Mexican eatery.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Platte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Lancer’s Diner
Topping the list is greasy spoon Lancer’s Diner, which offers breakfast, brunch, burgers and more. Located at 2991 W. Evans Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.
Lancer’s Diner specializes in classic American and Mexican-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving items like eggs Benedict, omelettes, pancakes, hamburgers, hand-held burritos, salads, egg skillets and sandwiches.
Szechuan Tasty House
Next up is Szechuan Tasty House, situated at 1000 W. Evans Ave. With four stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, anticipate a wide range of Asian-influenced dishes, from lo mein, Mongolian beef, kung pao shrimp and curry vegetables to egg drop soup, pad thai noodles, twice-cooked pork and spicy ma po tofu.
El Sampa Taqueria Bar
At last, Mexican joint El Sampa Taqueria Bar is another outstanding choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2321 W. Evans Ave., four stars out of 35 reviews.
The menu at El Sampa Taqueria Bar features a sizable assortment of different taco, burrito, quesadilla, torta, quesadilla and tostada options, which include chicken, chorizo, barbacoa, carnitas and al pastor.
