DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 21 and runs through March 1. The menus for Denver Restaurant Week will go live at noon on Wednesday.
This year, more than 230 restaurants will be offering special multi-course meals for one of three price points, $25, $35, or $45.
Here are some tips to remember from the people behind the popular event, now in its 16th year:
- Choose your spend. Each restaurant will be offering ONE of the three price points – $25, $35 or $45 – so be sure to look at what the price is for the restaurants you are interested in.
- Get inspired by menus at DenverRestaurantWeek.com. All participating restaurants are listed on the website by neighborhood, cuisine and price. Plus, new restaurants are added to the list up until the beginning of Denver Restaurant Week, so be sure to check back for the latest info.
- Make reservations. Tables fill up fast during Denver Restaurant Week, so make your plans soon. Be flexible and try some earlier or later seatings, too – or even some Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday options. And be sure to cancel any reservations you don’t use!
- Head to more than one place. Denver Restaurant Week is the perfect time to revisit some classic Denver favorites and try new hotspots.
- Splurge! Many restaurants offer affordable wines, additions and special desserts. At these prices, you can afford to order some extras.
- Pay it forward. The delicious menus these restaurants have prepared are also great deals. Be sure to tip your servers generously.